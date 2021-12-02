Lavrov announced the return to Europe of the scenario of “military confrontation” – RBK

NATO rejects Russian proposals to de-escalate tensions, Lavrov said. Earlier in Germany began to discuss the possibility of withdrawing nuclear weapons. NATO, in case of refusal, promised to transfer it to Eastern Europe

Sergey Lavrov

(Photo: AP)



The approach of NATO infrastructure to the Russian border destroys strategic stability and leads to the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation” in Europe. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his speech at a meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers.

“The architecture of strategic stability is rapidly collapsing, NATO is refusing to constructively consider our proposals to de-escalate tensions and prevent dangerous incidents. On the contrary, the military infrastructure of the alliance is being irresponsibly brought closer to the Russian borders, ”the minister said.

So, in Romania and Poland, missile defense systems have been deployed, which can be used as strike systems, and American medium-range missiles may appear in Europe, he noted.

“The nightmare scenario of a military confrontation, which our continent experienced after the well-known double decision of NATO, is returning. Europe is silent. There is a military pumping of Ukraine, which fuels Kiev’s mood to sabotage the Minsk agreements, feeds the illusion of a military solution to the conflict, ”Lavrov said.