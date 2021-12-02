https://ria.ru/20211202/lavrov-1761909271.html

Lavrov called the threat of Nuland to introduce new sanctions a dead end

The US threats to impose such tough sanctions against Russia, which did not exist before, indicate that the West has completely lost the culture of dialogue, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

STOCKHOLM, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The US threats to impose such tough sanctions against Russia, which did not exist before, indicate that the West has completely lost the culture of dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters. Commenting on the statements of the US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland that the US could impose such sanctions on Russia that never happened before, Lavrov noted with a grin: “Well, you know that everything happens for the first time.” , the culture of diplomatic negotiations and reaching consensus, the ability to collectively seek a balance of interests – almost at their request, sanctions are immediately imposed, “Lavrov told reporters, answering a question from RIA Novosti. Russia will react if the United States imposes new sanctions, said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Sergey Lavrov. “If new, as they say, hellish sanctions follow, then, of course, we will react. We cannot but react. How will we react? you are guessing what the West will decide on, threatening with some kind of financial sanctions, new sectoral ones. This is a dead-end road, and ultimately it will turn against the very initiators of these illegitimate unilateral measures. I hope that this reflects not the regrettable fact that the Westerners have lost the ability to negotiate, but that the Russophobic current in NATO and the EU simply does not allow them to really engage in specific matters, move away from confrontation and do what the OSCE was created for, “he said. Lavrov to reporters, answering a question from RIA Novosti.

