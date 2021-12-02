Lavrov called the words of NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg about nuclear weapons in Europe reckless

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statements about the possibility of moving nuclear weapons to eastern Europe are reckless and aimed at conflict.

“Now the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Stoltenberg, who was the Prime Minister of Norway, has become an orator and such a protagonist in the West. And, in general, he behaved accordingly. Supported the normal negotiation process. Something has happened to him now. Or he is already forced to be prohibitively aggressive, ”the minister said.

He recalled that in the process of forming the government coalition in Germany, statements by individual members of the coalition, who “advocated the inclusion of the requirement to withdraw nuclear weapons from the territory of Germany, were included in the government’s program.”

“And then, when this had not yet been finally decided, Mr. Stoltenberg said that if Germany did not want, then we would move nuclear weapons to the east … has recklessness still stopped? ” – noted Lavrov.

He said this in response to a request to comment on the words of the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko about the possibility of placing Russian nuclear weapons in the republic.

As Lavrov emphasized, the statement of the President of Belarus is “a very serious warning.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at the NATO Talk 2021 conference in Berlin, said that nuclear weapons could be deployed east of Germany if Germany refuses to deploy them.

Commenting on this statement, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov noted that “these statements are yet another confirmation that NATO’s Brussels has finally lost all connection with reality.”