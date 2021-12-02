Lavrov promised a response in case of “hellish sanctions” of the United States against Russia – RBK

In recent days, the head of the State Department Anthony Blinken, his deputy Victoria Nuland, the secretary general of NATO, the European Union and Angela Merkel have made threats of new sanctions against Russia.

Sergey Lavrov

(Photo: Yiannis Kourtoglou / Reuters)



If the United States imposes new sanctions on Russia, then Moscow will definitely react, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He did not elaborate on what kind of answer this would be.

“If new, as they say, hellish sanctions follow, then, of course, we will react. We cannot help but react. How do we react? It will be seen, I don’t want to guess now what the West will decide on, threatening with some kind of financial sanctions, new sectoral ones. This is a dead-end path, and ultimately it will turn against the initiators of these illegitimate unilateral measures, ”the minister said.

He stressed that the OSCE participating States need to do what this organization was created for.

“I hope this reflects not the regrettable fact that the Westerners have lost the ability to negotiate, but that the Russophobic current in NATO and the EU simply does not allow them to really engage in concrete affairs, move away from confrontation and do what the OSCE was created for,” he said minister.