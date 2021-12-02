Lavrov spoke about Moscow’s actions in the event of NATO’s withdrawal from discussions of security issues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that if NATO countries withdraw from discussions on security guarantees, Moscow will be forced to take action.

“The main thing is our safety. If NATO members continue to withdraw from the conversation on this topic or on the topic of agreements, the ideas of which were put forward by President Putin, of course, we will take measures so that our security, sovereignty and territorial integrity do not depend on anyone, “RIA Novosti quoted him as saying. words at a press conference.

Moscow insists, according to Lavrov, that collective security guarantees be worked out – not only for Moscow, but also for all participants in the pan-European process.

“I don’t even want to speculate on what the West will refuse to consider. In my opinion, everyone heard President Putin and realized that our proposals are serious. Now we are putting them on paper, ”the minister added.

Lavrov urged to wait for the reaction of European countries.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm warned US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the consequences of Ukraine being drawn into the geopolitical games of the United States.