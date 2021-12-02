https://ria.ru/20211202/lavrov-1761909826.html

Lavrov supported the idea of ​​involving the United States in resolving the situation in Ukraine

It is necessary to use the capabilities of the United States to resolve the situation in Ukraine, given that it is Washington that has a decisive influence on the regime in Kiev, said … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

STOCKHOLM, December 2 – RIA Novosti. It is necessary to use the capabilities of the United States to resolve the situation in Ukraine, given that it is Washington that has a decisive influence on the regime in Kiev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of the OSCE Foreign Ministers Meeting in Stockholm. He noted that during bilateral talks he had to explain the essence of these agreements to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who earlier at a meeting of OSCE foreign ministers “began to list the requirements for Russia to fulfill the Minsk agreements.” and does not leave them, but you need to understand what their purpose is. According to the minister, the Russian delegation circulated the text of the Minsk agreements, UN Security Council resolutions and other documents among the meeting participants so that the partners read them carefully before commenting next time. ” Ukrainian affairs. “” Then, probably, many will still have an understanding that a slightly different p Use the phrase “, – concluded the head of Russian diplomacy. As Blinken said after talks with Lavrov, the United States still considers the Minsk agreements” the best way for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. ” Nuland announced that negotiations on Donbass are at an impasse, but the United States can play a supporting role in resolving the conflict.

