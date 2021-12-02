Lenta is testing a hybrid hypermarket format – Retail and retail news

Lenta began testing a hybrid model of hypermarkets, the infrastructure of which is used to complete online orders…

In the premises of hypermarkets, special areas for the assembly and storage of goods are equipped, which minimizes the intersection of buyers and employees of the express delivery service. There are goods with a high turnover here, this allows you to reduce the amount of time that collectors spend in the sales area. Each storage and picking area is allocated from 100 to 250 square meters. The orders will be collected by the employees of the own express delivery service “Lenta Online”.

Lenta conducts a pilot in three hypermarkets located in Moscow and Krasnodar. These stores account for a large number of online orders, and they also have the necessary infrastructure to build logistics for picking orders in separate premises. It is assumed that the hybrid model will reduce the cost of assembly, improve its quality due to the constant availability of goods and increase the speed of order execution.

The company will sum up the results of the pilot next year. As a result of its holding, the issue of scaling the project will be considered.

Earlier it was reported that “Lenta” is introducing a system of “smart” building management in three stores in St. Petersburg.

In addition, Lenta is testing a system for automatic scheduling of employee shifts.

