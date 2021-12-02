https://ria.ru/20211202/liviya-1761919372.html

Libyan court annulled CEC decision to remove Gaddafi’s son from elections

2021-12-02T20: 18

BENGAZI, 2 Dec – RIA Novosti. The court of the Libyan city of Sabha annulled the decision of the country’s election commission to remove the son of ex-leader of Libya Muammar Gaddafi Seif al-Islam Gaddafi from the race for the presidency of the country, a member of the politician’s team Muhammad al-Kalyushi told RIA Novosti. filed an appeal on November 25 against the country’s Supreme Electoral Commission’s decision to reject him as a candidate for the presidential election. At the same time, the initial consideration of the appeal did not take place, as the courthouse was attacked by unknown armed men in uniform, who prevented the judge from making a decision. The Supreme Election Commission of Libya on November 24 rejected applications from 25 out of 98 people who applied for registration as candidates. Seif al-Islam Gaddafi is the first on the list of those who received the refusal due to the inconsistency of documents with a number of requirements of the electoral legislation. According to the decision of the commission, Gaddafi does not meet the requirements of the presidential election law, since he did not provide a document on the absence of an outstanding criminal record, it follows from the explanation of the commission. He also violated the requirement that a candidate “cannot be finally convicted in connection with a crime of honor.” International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in 2020 that Libya is obliged to arrest Gaddafi and bring him to trial. According to her, Gaddafi made no effort to surrender voluntarily. The arrest warrant for Seif al-Islam was issued by the ICC back in 2011, and 98 people applied for registration to run in Libya. Among the most famous contenders are the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar, the Chairman of the House of Representatives of Libya Akila Saleh, the current head of the Government of National Unity (PNU) Abdelhamid Dbeiba, the son of the ex-leader of the Jamahiriya Muammar Gaddafi Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, as well as the former head Libya’s Interior Ministry’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Fathi Bashaga. The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in early February in Geneva elected a transitional executive branch of Libya, which will lead the country until the general elections scheduled for December 24. The former ambassador of the PNC Libya to Greece, Muhammad Menfi, was elected head of the Presidential Council following a vote on the lists. Libyan businessman and politician Abdelhamid Dbeiba was elected head of the transitional government.

