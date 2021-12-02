Longing for male affection, the star decided to return to her ex, details, latest news, read online, personal life :: Show business :: Dni.ru

Tired of being alone, Jennifer Aniston is about to renew her relationship with John Meyer. Friends of the Hollywood star are worried about this.

The actress assured her friends that the singer, who has developed a reputation as a heartthrob, has changed a lot since their breakup. But her friends doubt it.

It is known that Jennifer Aniston decided to start chatting with the ex-lover this year after she got bored with loneliness. According to some reports, the artist wanted to have fun, and John seemed to her a suitable candidate for this.

The performer has qualities that a celebrity values ​​in men – a sense of humor, self-confidence, and others. But, apparently, she forgot that there were quite a few women on Meyer’s Don Juan list, including stars.

But none of the singer’s novels ended with a wedding. The fact is that at 44, Meyer has never been married, and he has no children either. Jennifer Aniston previously assured the media that they parted ways with the musician on a good note and support each other in every possible way.

The girlfriends of the actress are sure that the ex-boyfriend is not a match for her. After all, the performer always said that he liked young girls. And Jennifer Aniston is 52 years old, although she looks great for her age.

