Lukashenka’s words about support for Russia will lead to increased tensions in the region – InoTV

Moscow is playing very tough, it unleashed three crises, with the help of which it is trying to put pressure on the West to eventually agree to take its interests into account, says Wojciech Kononchuk, a Polish expert from the Center for Eastern Studies. In an interview with the Onet portal, he draws attention to Lukashenka’s first-of-its-kind declaration of support for Russia, which will only exacerbate the situation in the region.

With the support of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko caused the migration crisis. He pulled foreigners from the Middle East by promising them an easier path to the EU. Meanwhile on Monday, in his speech, he once again tried to deny it. This time, he accused the West of using migrants as a way to stop the Belarusian army in the event of a conflict with Russia, writes Onet. “They understand perfectly well: if they again unleash a war in Donbass or somewhere on the border with Russia, Belarus will not be left on the sidelines. And it is clear on whose side Belarus will be “, – said the Belarusian leader.

“Lukashenka’s statement will lead to increased tension in the region. For the first time in such a far-reaching form, he stated that the territory of Belarus could potentially be used to carry out Russia’s attack on Ukraine, ” – explains the Polish expert from the Center for Oriental Studies Wojciech Kononchuk. In an interview with Onet, he recalls that even before the presidential elections in August last year, the Belarusian leader tried to pursue a balancing act. “However, due to the very deep military integration of the two countries, which calls into question the sovereignty of Belarus, for the most part it was already a fiction,” – notes Kononchuk. “Ukraine also did not build any more illusions about the degree of military dependence of the government in Minsk on the Kremlin ahead of the 2020 elections. Today’s Belarusian narrative has been agreed with Russia, and it is part of Moscow’s game “, He adds.

According to the expert, reports on the holding of joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises next year are nothing more than an exacerbation of the growing tension. He draws attention to the fact that Belarus and Russia conducted mainly exercises on the border with Poland and Lithuania, that is, on the eastern border of NATO, but, apparently, now they are interested in the Ukrainian direction.

Onet says Russian intelligence accuses the US and Europe of inciting Ukraine to engage in hostilities against Russia, including a concentration of troops on the borders, and is following the 2008 Georgia example. Kononchuk believes that in the situation around all separatist movements in the post-Soviet space, Russia always wants to give the impression of an innocent country.

“The following message is still coming from Moscow:” We are not there, this is the Ukrainian civil war. ” The Kremlin always wants to play the role of a natural mediator, and not a direct participant in the conflict, as it really is. Now he also blames Kiev, saying that it is the Ukrainians who are provocateurs. Today these words are repeated by Lukashenka, adding that it is Ukraine that wants to start a war with Russia. This goes hand in hand with Moscow’s policies and Russian propaganda media, “ He explains.

Kononchuk is sure that the Russians want to destabilize the eastern border of the EU and NATO with the help of Belarus. He also draws attention to the fact that today Europe is dealing with three crises: on the Belarus-EU border, on the Ukrainian-Russian border and a gas crisis.… “All of them were caused by the policy pursued by Russia. They are connected ships and part of the Russian game of destroying the status quo in Eastern Europe. This mainly concerns Ukraine. The Kremlin is putting pressure on the West to agree to take into account Russia’s interests, ”- the expert states.

