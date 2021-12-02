Lukashenko agreed with Putin to gather military on the border of Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the imminent holding of the next joint military exercises with Russia. According to him, the maneuvers will take place “on the southern borders, the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.”

“We have agreed with President Putin,” he said in an interview with RIA, “that we should conduct exercises together in the near future.”

Lukashenka specified that the exercises are planned to be held in two stages and they will take place “in the next couple of months.” According to him, the organizational work is still underway, but it has already been decided for sure that the first stage will take place this winter.

Everything is ready for this, Lukashenka stressed.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, commenting on Lukashenko’s statements on the Russian status of Crimea, said that Kiev, taking into account such recognition of Minsk, “will act in full.” The Ukrainian authorities have also previously repeatedly stated that the Russian side is allegedly preparing to attack the eastern borders of Ukraine. The Kremlin called such accusations “hysteria” and denied any plans for a military invasion.

In turn, the United States has brought new charges against Russia and threatened with another package of sanctions. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said yesterday that during the next conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov he would demand that Russian troops be withdrawn from the Ukrainian border and that the “Minsk agreements” be fulfilled.

