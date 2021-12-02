https://ria.ru/20211202/vybory-1761750496.html

Lukashenko allowed early presidential elections in Belarus

Lukashenko allowed early presidential elections in Belarus – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

Lukashenko allowed early presidential elections in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with RIA Novosti said that it is possible that early presidential elections will be held after the adoption of the updated … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T09: 02

2021-12-02T09: 02

2021-12-02T09: 33

in the world

Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko

cycle of Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761428680_77 0:1611:863_1920x0_80_0_0_18a936c2fdd5e4733c25b82e6276d7b5.jpg

MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that it is possible that early presidential elections will be held after the adoption of the updated Constitution of the republic. In Belarus, a draft amendment to the basic law is being prepared, and a referendum on this issue will be held no later than February 2022. He is expected to have another public discussion before him, but he questioned the possibility of a presidential election as early as next summer. “No. No, it will be visible. We are about three years before the presidential elections, about four,” the Belarusian leader recalled. People’s Assembly, the constitutional status of which is planned to be enshrined in the new basic law of the country. According to the calendar on the website of the CEC of Belarus, the next presidential elections should be held no later than July 20, 2025.

https://ria.ru/20211202/konstitutsiya-1761745563.html

https://ria.ru/20211201/belorussiya-1761686748.html

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761428680_261-0:1428:876_1920x0_80_0_0_f2f8d85f95f18f4f1dd6916eedb25bd6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Cycle of Belarus