Lukashenko allowed the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus – RBK

On November 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that American nuclear weapons deployed in Europe could end up in Eastern European countries if Germany refuses to deploy them. The secretary general stressed that he expects to continue partnership with Germany within the framework of the agreement on the joint use of nuclear weapons. According to this document, signed in 1991, Germany refuses to produce and use nuclear, biological and chemical weapons in exchange for the deployment in the west of the country of the nuclear arsenal of NATO countries.

Belarus abandoned the deployment of nuclear weapons after the collapse of the USSR and joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in 1993 as a non-nuclear state. Fully nuclear weapons were withdrawn from the territory of Belarus by November 1996; a total of 584 intermediate and shorter-range missiles were removed from the country and destroyed at test sites in the states of the former USSR.

The website of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry says that the republic “is ready to develop and strengthen the mechanisms of the NPT, increase its effectiveness and contribute to the achievement of consensus results of the tenth Review Conference, which is scheduled to be held in New York in January-February 2022”.

In 2010, Lukashenka said that he considered the withdrawal of nuclear weapons to be a mistake.

“The withdrawal of nuclear weapons from Belarus on the same terms as was carried out by our nationalists was a cruel mistake. <...> I had to sign this agreement, because there was nowhere to go: both Russia and the Americans were pressing me – take it out because they promised. It was impossible, this is the greatest property, this is an expensive product, which in the end we had to decently sell, ”the Belarusian state agency BelTA quotes the president.