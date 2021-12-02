https://ria.ru/20211202/ucheniya-1761766029.html

Lukashenko announced joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises

MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Belarusian and Russian military will soon hold exercises on the border of the republic with Ukraine. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus noted military activity from neighboring European countries and Kiev. As stated in the department, recently their “attacks” on the republic are especially visible, which “is very alarming, upsetting.” “, – said Lukashenko. According to him, these exercises will be held” in about two stages in the next couple of months. “” We are still making up these plans, but we will definitely carry out the first stage in the winter, “he said. He stressed that everything is ready for this. On the eve, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, commenting on Lukashenka’s statement that Crimea de facto and de jure belongs to Russia, said that Kiev, if Minsk recognizes the annexation of the peninsula, “will act in full “. Earlier, the Belarusian leader announced his intention to visit Crimea together with Vladimir Putin.

