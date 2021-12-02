https://ria.ru/20211202/lukashenko-1761837698.html

Lukashenko called Putin a brother

Lukashenko called Putin his brother

Lukashenko called Putin a brother

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with RIA Novosti said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin are brothers and see the world

MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he and Russian head of state Vladimir Putin are brothers and see the world in the same way. of this conclusion, we may have different actions from each other, but our eyes see this world in the same way. ” with our eyes on these things, we have very good relations, “the Belarusian president said. He also stressed that after the presidential elections in Belarus last year, his Russian counterpart acted not just as an ally, but as a real friend. Earlier, Putin said that Russia would continue to provide assistance to the fraternal people of Belarus in the face of incessant pressure and persistent attempts from the outside to shake the situation in the republic. In addition, Moscow will develop multifaceted relations with Minsk and continue building the Union State.

