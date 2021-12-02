https://ria.ru/20211202/lukashenko-1761837698.html
Lukashenko called Putin a brother
Lukashenko called Putin his brother – Russia news today
Lukashenko called Putin a brother
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with RIA Novosti said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin are brothers and see the world the same way.
MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he and Russian head of state Vladimir Putin are brothers and see the world in the same way. of this conclusion, we may have different actions from each other, but our eyes see this world in the same way. ” with our eyes on these things, we have very good relations, “the Belarusian president said. He also stressed that after the presidential elections in Belarus last year, his Russian counterpart acted not just as an ally, but as a real friend. Earlier, Putin said that Russia would continue to provide assistance to the fraternal people of Belarus in the face of incessant pressure and persistent attempts from the outside to shake the situation in the republic. In addition, Moscow will develop multifaceted relations with Minsk and continue building the Union State.
Lukashenko called Putin a brother
“I can say that Vladimir Putin considers me more than a friend, we are brothers. But seriously, do you know what is in common? . We see this world with the same eyes, “he said.
According to Lukashenka, “we can digest it all in our head, twist it, twirl it, we can sometimes draw conclusions that are not quite the same, we can have different actions, but our eyes see this world in the same way.”
“I have become convinced of this, especially recently. And we really consider some things very deeply, and I see that we look at these things with one eye, we have very good relations,” the Belarusian president said.
He also stressed that after the presidential elections in Belarus last year, the Russian colleague acted not just as an ally, but as a real friend.
Earlier, Putin said that Russia will continue to provide assistance to the brotherly people of Belarus in the face of incessant pressure and stubborn attempts from the outside to shake the situation in the republic. In addition, Moscow will develop multifaceted relations with Minsk and continue building the Union State.
