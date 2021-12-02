Lukashenko called Putin a brother

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
49

https://ria.ru/20211202/lukashenko-1761837698.html

Lukashenko called Putin a brother

Lukashenko called Putin his brother – Russia news today

Lukashenko called Putin a brother

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with RIA Novosti said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin are brothers and see the world … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T15: 21

2021-12-02T15: 21

2021-12-02T16: 15

vladimir putin

Alexander Lukashenko

in the world

Belarus

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761853615_0-0:1237:696_1920x0_80_0_0_7504ef7eb728d9444c4d491f72cc13e1.jpg

MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he and Russian head of state Vladimir Putin are brothers and see the world in the same way. of this conclusion, we may have different actions from each other, but our eyes see this world in the same way. ” with our eyes on these things, we have very good relations, “the Belarusian president said. He also stressed that after the presidential elections in Belarus last year, his Russian counterpart acted not just as an ally, but as a real friend. Earlier, Putin said that Russia would continue to provide assistance to the fraternal people of Belarus in the face of incessant pressure and persistent attempts from the outside to shake the situation in the republic. In addition, Moscow will develop multifaceted relations with Minsk and continue building the Union State.

https://ria.ru/20211113/lukashenko-1758911702.html

https://ria.ru/20210909/union-1749214561.html

Belarus

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

“Our eyes see the world in the same way” – Lukashenka on kinship with Putin

Lukashenko told RIA Novosti that he and Putin are brothers and see the world the same

2021-12-02T15: 21

true

PT1M19S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761853615_155-0:1083:696_1920x0_80_0_0_ca6d25c49ca89237247306b9e552bca1.jpg

vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, in the world, Belarus, russia

15:21 02.12.2021 (updated: 16:15 12/02/2021)

Lukashenko called Putin a brother

MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin are brothers and see the world in the same way.

“I can say that Vladimir Putin considers me more than a friend, we are brothers. But seriously, do you know what is in common? . We see this world with the same eyes, “he said.

According to Lukashenka, “we can digest it all in our head, twist it, twirl it, we can sometimes draw conclusions that are not quite the same, we can have different actions, but our eyes see this world in the same way.”

“I have become convinced of this, especially recently. And we really consider some things very deeply, and I see that we look at these things with one eye, we have very good relations,” the Belarusian president said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a boat trip - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/13/2021

November 13, 14:54

Lukashenko spoke about relations with Putin

He also stressed that after the presidential elections in Belarus last year, the Russian colleague acted not just as an ally, but as a real friend.

Earlier, Putin said that Russia will continue to provide assistance to the brotherly people of Belarus in the face of incessant pressure and stubborn attempts from the outside to shake the situation in the republic. In addition, Moscow will develop multifaceted relations with Minsk and continue building the Union State.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi - RIA Novosti, 1920, 09.09.2021

September 9, 08:00

Why the Union State with Belarus has been “on pause” for twenty years

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here