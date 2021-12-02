Lukashenko confirmed his readiness to stop the transit of energy carriers from the Russian Federation

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that he is ready to stop the transit of Russian energy resources if Poland closes the border with the republic.

He also threatened European countries with a ban on the transit of goods through Belarus in the direction of Russia and China. Speaking about the readiness of the Poles to close the border with the republic, Lukashenka noted that Belarusians “do not go to the European Union very often.”

“Our interests today are in Russia, China and the East most of all,” he stressed.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, the Belarusian leader stressed that contractual obligations for the supply of energy resources are not an obstacle for him. He denied the assertions that in a situation when he “will be” strangled “by the Poles or some other kind, he will look at” some kind of contracts. “

Lukashenko also said that Minsk will be with Russia if Moscow is facing the aggression of Ukraine. Speaking about Ukraine, the Belarusian leader stressed that he would never be “on the side of that nationalist frenzy.” He added that he would do everything to make “Ukraine ours.” According to him, “our people” are in this country.

Also, the President of Belarus said that Crimea became de facto and de jure Russian after the 2014 referendum. Moreover, his trip to the peninsula will become the recognition of the region by Russia.

In November, Lukashenko threatened to stop the transit of Russian gas to Europe via the Russian-owned Yamal-Europe gas trunkline. This would happen in the event of a further tightening of sanctions by the EU.