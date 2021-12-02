Lukashenko spoke about the draft of the new constitution of Belarus

https://ria.ru/20211202/konstitutsiya-1761745563.html

MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Minsk plans to publish a draft of a new constitution before the New Year, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. A referendum on a new constitution may take place in February 20, 2022, if “the war does not start,” he said. “Once again, we want to take proposals from people, and in February, on the 20th, somewhere like this, we’ll think about how it is convenient and better for us according to the law, according to the current constitution, we will submit it to a referendum, the constitution will be submitted to a referendum. & lt; …> Yes, I recently said that we will go according to this schedule. And we will definitely hold a referendum. But if you don’t put us before the introduction of some kind of state of emergency. But this is from the realm of fantasy. that in February we will be able to carry out on schedule, as planned, “- said the President of Belarus. Lukashenko stressed that the redistribution of powers and the creation of a new power structure is the main, but not the only meaning of the new constitution. Oh, according to the president, the document will take into account the strengthening of the role of the government and parliament, as well as the emergence of the All-Belarusian Assembly, which, as Lukashenko recalled, was first held back in the 1990s. And if the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly has defined it like this, the whole country is moving in this direction. And the president too. But this is the president’s decision. Now it will be in the constitution, “- explained the head of the republic. At the same time, he noted, a strong presidential power will be consolidated in the new constitution. A draft of a new constitution is being prepared in Belarus. It is planned that the referendum will take place no later than February 2022. It is expected that the revised the draft amendments to the republic’s constitution will still be submitted for public discussion, which may take place in the first half of December.Lukashenka said at the end of November that the opposition outside the country had prepared a new plan to destabilize the country connected with the upcoming referendum.

