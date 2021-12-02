https://ria.ru/20211202/lukashenko-1761831686.html

Lukashenko spoke about the “other husbands” of Tikhanovskaya

Lukashenko spoke about the “other husbands” of Tikhanovskaya

MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with RIA Novosti said that the former candidate for the Belarusian presidency, who now lives in Lithuania, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya does not want to return to the country, “she is in chocolate,” she already has “other husbands.” she doesn’t want to return. And she didn’t want to. And now a case has been opened against her on the grounds of extremism, “Lukashenko said, answering the question whether Tikhanovskaya can return to Belarus. “She doesn’t need to go to Belarus. She’s covered in chocolate now. Why would she go to Belarus? around Tikhanovskaya “CIA officers” are sitting. “Svetlana is not a politician, but you know which of Sveta is a politician,” the president said. votes, mass opposition protests were held in the country, for the suppression of which the security forces, among other things, used special means and special equipment. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, an attempted terrorist attack. Relations between Minsk and the West deteriorated sharply after the elections. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that the opposition protests in the country are being coordinated from abroad. Lukashenko accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. The European Union, Great Britain, USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations.

