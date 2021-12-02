Macron calls British premier Johnson a clown

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke harshly about the activities of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He told about this to the weekly satirical edition Le Canard Enchaine.

He described Johnson, speaking of the migration crisis in the English Channel. As a result, Macron stressed that Johnson had failed his country. “It is very sad to see a great country with which we could do so much, led by a clown,” said the French leader, writes Express.

In addition, Macron called the British prime minister’s administration a “circus”. Johnson himself, he said, is trying to portray himself as a victim to avoid accusations for the “catastrophic” consequences of Brexit.

Macron’s words have already been commented on by an official representative of the British Prime Minister. He called on the governments of both countries to focus on resolving the crisis. This would help to avoid further loss of life.

In October, Johnson, during a conversation with Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit, expressed the hope that Paris would abandon threats to London regarding the imposition of sanctions amid aggravated relations between countries over fishing quotas. He expressed deep concern at a number of recent statements made by the French authorities. It is indicated that it was about a possible punishment for Britain for leaving the EU.