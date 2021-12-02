Macron calls Johnson a clown | News | News

French President Emmanuel Macron in a private conversation called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a clown who “is looking for a scapegoat because of the failure of Brexit,” writes The Guardian on December 2.

Le Canard Enchaîné magazine quoted the French president as describing the Johnson administration as a “circus” and rebuking the prime minister for trying to portray himself as a victim to avoid being blamed for a “catastrophic” Brexit outcome.

Macron complained about Johnson’s behavior after a telephone conversation during which the tragedy of the death of a group of migrants was discussed, calling it vulgar.

“Bojo talks to me at full power, everything is going well, we talk about things like adults, and then he makes us difficult before or after in some tasteless way. And it’s always the same circus, ”the magazine quotes Macron as saying.

Paris has invited UK officials to process migrant asylum applications on French soil. But London called it a “pull factor” that encourages migrants to come back to the English Channel, and refused.

Saturday, November 27, following the publication of Johnson’s letter to Twitter, in which he called on Macron to accept his five-point plan to end the tragedies with migrants, the French leader withdrew an invitation to Italy from the British Home Secretary Priti Patel and spoke tauntly to Johnson.

“It is sad to see that a large country with which we could do a lot of business is run by a clown. Brexit is the starting point for Johnson’s circus, ”Macron said.

Former French ambassador to London Sylvie Bermann said that relations between the countries “have never been so bad since Waterloo,” writes The Guardian.

On November 30, Belgium and France discussed with the EU agency Frontex additional measures to control illegal migration across the English Channel. The reason was an incident in the strait on November 24, when a boat with migrants sank while trying to get to the UK, resulting in the death of 31 people.

The situation complicated the already uneasy relationship between London and Paris and sparked discussions about who is to blame. Both sides talk about their intention to solve the migration problem together, but in reality they have not yet succeeded.