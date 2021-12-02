Matvienko warned of possible problems with returning to Russia after New Year’s holidays abroad

Matvienko admitted that during the New Year holidays, air traffic may be limited, and export flights will be needed to return Russians from abroad.

“The risks are great, and we do not know what will happen in a week or two, which states will still close their territories. At least in African countries, not only entry, but also exit is closed. You can leave, but there will be big problems with the return. The topic of export flights may again be on the agenda, there may be additional restrictions on quarantine, self-isolation, and so on. Therefore, you need to be very careful and very responsible when deciding where to spend the New Year holidays, ”said Matvienko.

According to her, the new omicron strain of the coronavirus is still poorly understood, so it is difficult to make predictions for a month in advance.

“Therefore, you need to follow what is happening in the world, be sure to listen and hear the recommendations of the sanitary and epidemiological services and be very careful about planning your vacation, so as not to spoil your vacation, not to lose the money that people save up for a year or two to go somewhere to rest, ”she added.

The Speaker of the Federation Council noted that Russians over 60 should refrain from any travel.

On the eve of the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova urged Russians to celebrate the New Year at home. She made the same recommendation last year.

For the first time, a new strain of coronavirus was detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, then in Europe. Scientists warned that the new strain has a high number of mutations, which may make it resistant to existing vaccines and antibodies produced.

On November 26, the World Health Organization held an emergency meeting, which qualified the new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 as “causing concern.” It was named omicron. Against this background, some countries have begun to close air links with South Africa.

In Russia, the identification of a new strain has not yet been reported. However, on November 30, Rospotrebnadzor limited the effect of PCR tests for coronavirus due to the characteristics of the new omicron strain. Now it is valid for 48 hours instead of 72. Rospotrebnadzor also introduced quarantine for visitors from African countries, where there is a high probability of contracting a new strain.