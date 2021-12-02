McKinsey analysts called the pandemic “the end of an era” for banks :: RBC Pro

Traditional banks generally weathered the crisis well, but investor interest is increasingly shifting in favor of fintech companies. Since the beginning of the pandemic, players without a banking license accounted for 52% of the increase in the capitalization of the financial sector, according to McKinsey

During the pandemic – from February 2020 to October 2021 – financial companies, including participants in the payment, investment and exchange markets, provided an increase in the market capitalization of the global financial sector by almost $ 1 trillion, overtaking universal banks, according to a study by McKinsey analysts received in RBC. We are talking about players who specialize in payments, exchange transactions and operations with securities without banking licenses.

Analysts at the consulting company note that the COVID-19 pandemic marked the “end of an era” for banks: after the financial crisis of 2008, which affected the banking sector, the “surviving” market participants increased reserves and capital under the new regulation, were able to survive the pressure of 2020, but faced a challenge – digital transformation accelerated and strengthened the market position of payment and fintech companies. “Most of the retail banks that take deposits and issue loans have remained on the sidelines,” says the McKinsey survey.