Media: a citizen of Greece infected with the omicron strain was vaccinated

ATHENS, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. A Greek citizen who contracted the omicron strain of coronavirus in Johannesburg has been fully vaccinated, according to Greek public television ERT. In Greece on Thursday, the first case of infection with the omicron strain was confirmed, with mild symptoms being quarantined, the Minister of Health said in a briefing. Thanos Pleuris and the head of the National Public Health Organization EODY Theoclis Zautis. The sick Greek citizen arrived from South Africa to Crete via a European country on November 26 in the morning. He did a rapid test at the airport, which was negative. The next day, he had mild symptoms. The man did rapid tests every day, on November 29 the test was positive and a PCR test was performed. In connection with the suspicion of infection with the omicron strain, a study was carried out, which confirmed it. “This is a 60-year-old Greek entrepreneur. He was fully vaccinated. The man came from Johannesburg,” – said television. “His condition is good, he has there are no serious symptoms. He is at home in quarantine. Both his loved ones and those who flew next to him on the plane from South Africa are quarantined. ” of people.

