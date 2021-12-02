https://ria.ru/20211202/makron-1761782682.html

Media: Macron called Johnson a clown

Media: Macron called Johnson a clown – Russia news today

Media: Macron called Johnson a clown

French President Emmanuel Macron called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a clown and compared doing business with him to a circus, Sky News reports

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a clown and compared doing business with him to a circus, according to Sky News, citing French satirical weekly Canard Enchaine. Macron said this during his visit to Croatia on November 24-25, according to the publication. The TV channel recalls that the visit began a few hours after 27 people became victims of a boat crash with migrants in the waters of the Pas-de-Calais. The press service of the British prime minister said on November 24 that Johnson and Macron agreed to do everything to stop the illegal transport of migrants across the English Channel “We have adult conversations, but before and after he (Johnson) seems to me inelegant. Always the same circus It is sad to see such a great country … under the leadership of a clown, “Sky News quoted Macron as quoted by Canard Enchaine. Canard Enchaine is a French satirical weekly known for its investigative journalism. So, during the 2017 presidential campaign, the publication wrote that the wife of ex-Prime Minister Francois Fillon had been paid for eight years as his fictitious parliamentary assistant. This led to court hearings, as a result of which Fillon was found guilty of embezzling public funds and sentenced to five years in prison, three of which were suspended.

