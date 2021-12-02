Media: Ukrainian military opened fire on migrants on the border with Belarus

A video has been published on the Web showing how Ukrainian border guards are firing towards migrants on the border of Belarus and Ukraine.

The publication Sputnik Near Abroad in its Telegram channel reports that the incident took place on Monday, November 29. According to journalists, we are talking about a group of refugees from Belarus.

In the published footage, a line of people makes their way through the forest at night. After a few seconds, several people fall on their backs, the rest rush to run. After that, armed people in military uniform appear in the frame. Then they open fire in the direction of the retreating.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation of the information.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the United States, using Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states, as well as the difficult situation with illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, is trying to unleash a war in its own interests.

According to the president of the republic, the American authorities are practically openly demonstrating their intentions, announcing plans to involve NATO in resolving the situation with migrants.

The day before, Alexander Lukashenko also noted that the reasons for the migration crisis at the border were the EU’s refusal to build refugee camps and sanctions.

The politician noted that Belarus and the EU had a readmission agreement. In the event that migrants entered the European Union through Belarusian territory, Minsk took them back, and then placed them in Belarus in refugee camps.