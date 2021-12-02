https://ria.ru/20210312/zhirinovskiy-1601031508.html

Meghan Markle’s interview reminded Zhirinovsky of the USSR

Meghan Markle’s interview reminded Zhirinovsky of the USSR – Russia news today

Meghan Markle’s interview reminded Zhirinovsky of the USSR

LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky compared the situation in the West regarding racial perception with the Soviet period, when “nothing could be said that could … RIA Novosti, 03/12/2021

2021-03-12T22: 41

2021-03-12T22: 41

2021-03-12T22: 41

in the world

United Kingdom

Vladimir Zhirinovsky

ldpr

Elizabeth II

Megan Markle

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0a/1600664401_0:158:1958:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_d58665c9dc24f77825bb52f4688c5307.jpg

MOSCOW, 12 March – RIA Novosti. LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky compared the situation in the West regarding racial perception with the Soviet period, when “nothing could be said that could be qualified as an anti-Soviet statement.” Markle. “Why are you getting into the family? It was the queen who asked or someone from the family asked her:“ Will the child have dark skin too? ”Well, an elementary question. the child’s skin can also be darker, lighter – what does this have to do with world problems? There are already journalists – resign, racism, that-lo … Well, they screwed up … This is a distortion, you know? . Ah, do you not like that the skin is dark? Oh, you are so and so! Well, where are we going? This is called political insanity. They are going through the Soviet period, when nothing could be said that could be qualified as anti-social vet statement. Do you understand what we are doing? This was the case under Soviet rule, “Zhirinovsky said. Earlier, in an interview with the famous American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who had retired from royal duties made several sensational statements that hurt the royal family and the image of the British monarchy. In particular, Markle said that one of her husband’s relatives (later Winfrey clarified that it was neither Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip) expressed concerns about the skin color of her unborn child and that she herself had suicidal thoughts and was denied help. said that she was offended by the wife of Harry’s older brother, Duchess of Cambridge Kate. The British royal family, two days after the broadcast of the interview in the United States, said that it was serious about the words of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about racism, noting that “some memories may diverge.” Buckingham Palace has promised to resolve all the issues raised, and especially racial, in a private way.

https://ria.ru/20210308/intervyu-1600385618.html

https://ria.ru/20210311/rasizm-1600786459.html

United Kingdom

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0a/1600664401_0-0:2728:2046_1920x0_80_0_0_08e6bbcae74057523841ff12853fd2d2.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, great britain, vladimir zhirinovsky, ldpr, elizabeth ii, megan markle