Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu will soon be accepted by a large American store Newegg

The American online electronics store Newegg will soon begin to accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency as a means of payment for goods. According to the company, such an opportunity will appear “Closer to the holidays”…

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to shop at Newegg.com. Our clients want more flexibility and options, including the ability to pay with a wide range of cryptocurrencies. Thanks to our partnership with BitPay, we are able to lead the market. To this end, we are pleased to offer SHIB as a payment method on Newegg.com “– said Andrew Choi, Chief Marketing Officer for Newegg.

The retailer has already launched a massive payment campaign with Shiba Inu, renting The Reef, the largest billboard in the United States located at the intersection of busy highways in downtown Los Angeles. It became the centerpiece of Newegg’s pre-holiday advertising campaign.

Newegg continues to maintain its reputation as a retail pioneer in accepting cryptocurrency payments. In 2014, through a partnership with BitPay, Newegg became the first major e-commerce company to accept Bitcoin as a payment method. In early 2021, Newegg was among the first to accept Dogecoin as payments. In July, the retailer began accepting payments for goods in Litecoin.