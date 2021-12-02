Merkel explains the choice of song for the ceremony of farewell to the post of chancellor

https://ria.ru/20211202/merkel-1761886693.html

BERLIN, December 2 – RIA Novosti. And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel explained why she chose to accompany the farewell ceremony with a song by East German punk singer Nina Hagen, who is considered the “godmother” of German punk music. Later on Thursday, the “Great Evening Dawn” ceremony will be held at the Ministry of Defense. The soldiers hold a colorful ceremony on special occasions, including for the ceremonial farewell to high-ranking politicians. Traditionally, they can “order” songs to be performed during the ceremony. Merkel chose Nina Hagen’s 1974 East German hit You Forgot Your Color Film. “This song was a highlight of my youth, which, as you know, was in the GDR, and the song is originally from the GDR. And by coincidence, the song takes place in region, which was my constituency (the song mentions the island of Hiddensee in the north of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where the constituency of Merkel was located – ed.). In this sense, everything converges perfectly, “Merkel said on Thursday at a press conference on the results of a meeting with the heads of regions of Germany on coronavirus.

