Midaxi dress. Amber Heard showed the most fashionable length of the season

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife lives in West London and enjoys the high life of the British capital.

35-year-old actress and Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard attended the Alice Archive launch party at the Groucho Club in Soho, London, hosted by designers Alice Temperley and Annie Doble. Which image she chose for the event, the celebrity showed on her page on the social network.

Be always up to date with the Fast Focus telegram channel.

In the photo, Amber, sitting in the back seat of a car, poses in a dress from the already mentioned Alice Temperley: a cream translucent outfit embroidered with crystals and complemented by a long black satin scarf.

Amber Heard on her way to the party [+–]

The fact that the outfit is ultra-fashionable is also indicated by its midaxi length. This is a relatively new term, which is just entering the fashionable lexicon, and denotes a length that is average between miles and maxi, that is, just above the ankle. This length is versatile and suitable for a romantic or evening look, as well as for everyday wear.

Amber complemented her ensemble with dark pumps and a few rings, and gathered her hair into a hairstyle.

“Now officially dress season! Congratulations and thanks to Alice Temperley,” the celebrity signed the picture.

Amber Heard in a midaxi dress by designer Alice Temperley [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Amber Heard has been in London for a long time. The Hollywood star lived here during the filming of Aquaman 2 and enjoys the social life of the British capital as much as possible.

Earlier we wrote that in Australia, Amber was again involved in a criminal investigation. The actress is involved in a perjury case as part of an FBI-backed investigation into allegations that she lied to Australian authorities after smuggling her dogs into the country in 2015. If her guilt is proven, the celebrity could end up behind bars. Therefore, as the media suggest, her way to the continent has been barred.

This year, Amber has already suffered several defeats in court from her ex-husband, who intends to sue her for $ 50 million for a ruined career, and also became the girl’s mother.