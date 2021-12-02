Migrants on the border with Belarus can apply for asylum in four countries | News | News

Migrants who are on the Polish-Belarusian border can apply for asylum in Poland, Latvia and Belarus. This was announced on Wednesday, December 1, by European Commissioner Margaritis Schinas at a press conference.

As noted in the European Commission (EC), migrants cannot apply for asylum in third countries of the European Union (EU).

“If they do not apply for asylum in one of the three countries, they can also apply for asylum in Belarus itself, because Belarus has joined the Geneva Convention. Or they can go home, ”Schinas said.

As the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ilva Johansson clarified, migrants who illegally arrived in the EU cannot choose a country to apply for asylum.

Also, the EC said that they offered Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to consider applications for asylum from migrants on the border with Belarus according to lightened European standards.

“The European Commission recommended providing temporary legal measures for six months, which will allow Poland, Latvia and Lithuania to process asylum requests for a longer time, create special points for collecting these applications, simplify border procedures that can last up to 16 weeks, and apply simpler repatriation measures, ”Johansson said.

Earlier that day, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland, Mariusz Kamiński, announced that from December 2, a three-month ban on the stay of outsiders in the zone bordering Belarus will come into force.

The ban applies to 183 settlements located on the border with Belarus at a distance of 3 km from it. The ban is valid from December 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022. It does not apply to local residents, administration workers, churches, hospitals and emergency services, duty officers and soldiers. At the discretion of the border guard, journalists may be allowed into the special zone.

The decision was made on the basis of new amendments to the Law on the Protection of the State Border, which were approved by the Parliament and the President of Poland on November 30.

In early November, the situation with migrants worsened on the border between Poland and Belarus. A large group of refugees in Belarus came to the border in a forest belt. The migrants cut barbed wire at the border of the two countries and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union. In Poland, they announced a tough attack on the border for the first time in 30 years. European countries blame Minsk for the migration crisis, which denies any involvement in the increase in the flow of refugees.