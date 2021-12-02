https://ria.ru/20211202/vliyanie-1761747433.html

NATO gathered to take away the sphere of influence from Russia

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia does not have the right to its own “sphere of influence”, writes the Telegraph. He said that Moscow cannot prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, since the decision on this must be made by Kiev and the member states of the alliance. The media and politicians have recently begun to assert that Moscow is allegedly concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russia is moving armed forces within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. Moscow emphasized that statements about “Russian aggression” are being used as a pretext for building up the NATO contingent in the border regions. In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the number of Western instructors has increased in Donbas. In his opinion, such actions of the alliance countries can provoke the Ukrainian authorities “to military adventures”, which creates a direct threat to the security of Russia.

