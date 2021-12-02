In recent days, the world community has only talked about the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine in general and on the Russian-Ukrainian border in particular. Europe and the United States believe that Russia wants to attack Samostiynaya. And Moscow is confident that Kiev is preparing to storm the DPR and LPR.

The issue of Ukraine was discussed at the completed talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Stockholm. But this dialogue did not bring clarity.

The talks, which lasted about 40 minutes, were held on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in a format closed to the press.

Perhaps such closeness from widespread public opinion gave rise to various rumors that the world in general is on the verge of a grandiose nix. And Ukraine is the bone of contention in this situation.

Some news agencies report that the American politician bluntly told his Russian counterpart that Moscow was concentrating its troops on the border with Nezalezhnaya in order to treacherously attack it. And what’s more, to move deeper into the territory. With this development of events, Russia will face very harsh sanctions.

Sergei Lavrov, for his part, stressed that Russia will not allow further expansion of NATO to the east, admission to the ranks of the bloc of Ukraine. And he accused the NATO bloc, which in recent years has been ignoring Russian interests, of providing active military assistance to Kiev.

In general, “clouds go gloomily at the border”, and all the passions-muzzles that have recently been exaggerated in the Russian media about the escalation of tension between Moscow and Kiev were allegedly discussed in extremely harsh tones by the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries.

There was (and still is) the impression that if the situation does not defuse in the coming days, the region will face nightmarish scenes of military confrontation – no more and no less. We asked the well-known political scientist Alexei Makarkin to what extent such a scenario of the development of events is real.

“The very fact of the meeting in Stockholm suggests that the diplomatic format of negotiations is being implemented,” he replied. – As you know, an online summit will be held between Russia and the United States this month. On that agenda, of course, Ukraine will be discussed, but also other strategic issues of relations between our countries. In general, we see that the dialogue option is being implemented. There are already leaks of information that if the online summit is successfully held, then a face-to-face meeting of the leaders of our countries may take place in the first half of next year.

As for how far NATO can go in defending Ukraine … The bloc has no obligation to Samostiynaya to protect her interests. And even more so to intervene in the conflict with our own armed forces. You can forget about such a scenario.

As I said, the negotiation process is progressing, which instills some confidence in the resolution of the conflict. Everyone remembers how the First World War began. By and large, no one wanted any war, let alone a large-scale one. But for some time the parties stopped negotiating with each other, then switched to the language of ultimatums and we know what all this led to.

In my opinion, the meeting in Stockholm is, if not a direct step towards defusing tensions, then certainly a step towards the further continuation of negotiations. That is very important for all of us, keeping in mind the same lessons of the First World War.

And, apparently, the meeting took place in a businesslike and constructive atmosphere, Sergei Lavrov even called his American counterpart by name. Which, in my opinion, also conveys the atmosphere of the negotiations. Russia and the United States are talking to each other.