New data on the emergence of the Omicron strain confused experts

Nigeria has confirmed its first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and said it was in the country as early as October, weeks before South Africa alerted the world to the existence of a new strain of coronavirus.

According to the Daily Mail, the Nigerian Centers for Disease Control reported that three cases of the Omicron variant were found in travelers who arrived in Nigeria from South Africa during the past week.

But Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, director of the agency, added that back testing of COVID samples collected in recent weeks has revealed another Omicron case dating back to October. This means that Omicron, designated by the WHO as a “worrying option” and considered the most infectious form of COVID detected, probably circulated undetected for several weeks before it was first detected.

The discovery came just a day after Dutch health authorities said they also found a case of Omicron in a sample taken on November 19 – four days before South Africa sounded the alarm.

If confirmed, the case in Nigeria would be the earliest known infection by the “Omicron” – rewriting the chronology of the variant’s origin. However, this does not necessarily mean that the variant originated in Nigeria, because it is unclear how and why the sample was taken. Dr. Adetifa does not give details, writes the Daily Mail.

West Africa-based Nigeria is closely screening travelers entering and leaving the country, which means the case may have been imported from overseas.

Until now, it has been assumed that this variant first appeared in southern Africa, where Omicron was discovered on November 23 by South African scientists in a sample taken in Botswana on November 9.

All three recent cases in Nigeria were from travelers arriving from South Africa who had a PCR test on the second day, samples of which were collected in the last week. It is unclear exactly when the samples were collected. Nigeria reported that efforts are being made to track and isolate these people.

Analysts suspected the virus was already circulating in Nigeria after two Canadians returning from the country tested positive for a new variant of the coronavirus last week. The pair was the first confirmed case of this COVID variant in Canada, although experts then warned that the Omicron variant was likely already widespread.

“I think it’s fair to say that this option probably originated a few weeks or even months ago,” infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogokh said last week.

In the Netherlands, scientists at the RIVM Health Institute said their first cases were found in samples dated November 19 and 23, without revealing how or why the samples were taken. It is unclear if these people also visited southern Africa, health officials said.

This adds further evidence that Omicron was widely distributed before it was first reported, and adds credibility to the theory that the original version of COVID could have spread unnoticed for weeks or months before China first reported it.

Much is not yet known about this variant, which is the most mutated form of COVID. Several mutations suggest that Omicron will be more infectious than the previously dominant Delta strain, even in vaccinated individuals.

Data from South Africa, where the number of cases increased by 400 percent in a week, also raises concerns that Omicron is more contagious. But huge questions remain, including whether this variant of the coronavirus causes more or less severe infections. …

Prominent public health officials, including a candidate for Germany’s next health minister, have suggested that Omicron could be a “blessing” in disguise if it turns out to be causing less serious infections. In this way, it can supplant the deadly Delta strain, with fewer people going to the hospital.

So far, WHO has not reported any deaths from Omicron, although the information is still at a very early stage and the UN body has called for caution.

WHO said there is “significant uncertainty” about the Omicron option. But preliminary evidence raises the possibility that this variant has mutations that could help it both evade the immune system’s response and increase its ability to spread from one person to another.

Despite global concern, doctors in South Africa report that patients are still showing mostly mild symptoms. But they warn that it is too early to draw far-reaching conclusions, with the majority of new cases occurring in people between the ages of 20 and 30, who generally do not get COVID-19 in the same way that older patients do.