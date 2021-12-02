New Formula E electric vehicles will be the most efficient racing cars in the world

Championship organizers Formula E and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) have announced that the third generation (Gen3) electric racing cars will be the most efficient racing cars on the planet. Teams can start testing them this spring. The third generation electric vehicles are expected to begin using the Formula E championship in the 2022-23 season.

Gen3 electric cars will not only be lighter and smaller than Gen2 models. At least 40% of the energy they use will come from regenerative braking. Thus, the Gen3 model will be the first Formula E car without hydraulic rear brakes.

Also, for the first time, the Gen3 models will have power units both in the front and in the rear. The 350 kW rear powertrain will be complemented by the 250 kW front powertrain. With a total output of 600 kW, they more than double the regenerative capacity of the new model compared to Gen2 vehicles.

According to Formula E and the FIA, the power-to-weight ratio of the Gen3 electric vehicle is double that of an equivalent combustion engine.

“In developing the Gen3 vehicle, we set out to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and environmental friendliness can coexist without compromise. – said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle. – Together with the FIA, we have created the world’s most efficient and sustainable high-performance racing car. The Gen3 is our fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient race car. ”