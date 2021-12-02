https://ria.ru/20211201/omikron-1761702223.html

New omicron coronavirus strain identified in 23 countries

GENEVA, December 1 – RIA Novosti, Elizaveta Isakova. The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in 23 countries, said World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. at a briefing. Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the technical group of the WHO Emergency Diseases Unit, said that more data on the infectiousness of omicron will appear in the coming days. “We are just beginning to understand what this new option is. & lt; … & gt; We do not have complete information, but there is a possibility that it is spreading faster, “she said. According to her, WHO is now considering several scenarios for the development of a pandemic. One of them provides for the option in which the new strain will be more infectious and quickly transmitted than the world’s dominant delta option. “We do not yet have an answer to the question about the deaths associated with the omicron strain. But data appears daily. and we will inform you about it, “the specialist added. The new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 became known on the twentieth of November. He was identified in Botswana and South Africa. According to experts, this variant is distinguished by three dozen mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for infecting cells. The World Health Organization recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected. The EU and other states, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from some African countries.

