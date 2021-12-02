New rules for obtaining a medical certificate for drivers – Capital C

Photo: Social networks

An order of the Ministry of Health No. 1092 has been published on the website of legal information, containing new rules for medical examination of drivers, as a result of which a medical certificate is issued (necessary for obtaining, exchanging and returning a driver’s license to the traffic police). The new procedure for medical examination comes into force on March 1, 2022, writes Kommersant.

Drivers who have clinical signs of drug addiction (tremors of the hands, traces of injections on the veins, excessively low pulse rate, etc.) will be referred for a mandatory laboratory urine test. Now such a study is carried out only if traces of prohibited substances are found during a preliminary chemical-toxicological study: the “clinic” does not matter.

In addition, the chief freelance psychiatrist-narcologist of the Ministry of Health Yevgeny Brun explained, now the certificate will include data on all examinations of specialist doctors.

“The importance of the issued certificate and the responsibility of each specialist are increasing, something that did not exist before,” explained Mr. Brune. – Now the medical registrar will be obliged to check the stamps of specialized organizations (narcological and neuropsychiatric dispensaries), and only after that issue a conclusion. This will allow avoiding falsification of certificates, since previously the form did not require fixation of examination and laboratory tests by either a psychiatrist or a narcologist, which allowed unscrupulous organizations to issue documents without being examined by specialist doctors. Often, driver candidates bought a certificate from private companies without being examined by specialists. ”