https://ria.ru/20211202/oon-1761910551.html

New York police report armed man outside UN headquarters

New York police reported an armed man at the UN headquarters – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

New York police report armed man outside UN headquarters

At the UN headquarters in New York, a man was found who was allegedly armed, police department told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T19: 19

2021-12-02T19: 19

2021-12-02T20: 26

in the world

UN

new york city

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761915835_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bef314ffdab7587ae5828624579e2235.jpg

NEW YORK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. At the UN headquarters in New York, a man was found who was allegedly armed, police department told RIA Novosti. “We received a call about a man armed with a firearm in the area of ​​42nd Street and First Avenue,” the source said. Later, the department suggested that he was carrying a shotgun. It is not yet clear whether he is going to put forward any demands; the security forces are trying to enter into a dialogue with him. The police pushed the press back one block, and sappers with dogs appeared on the spot. UN officials have been asked to take cover, the organization’s press service said. As the agency’s correspondent reported, a suspicious person was walking back and forth next to the fence. From the loudspeakers of the law enforcement officers, calls were made: “Put it down on the ground.” A helicopter is hovering over the cordon area. Police with automatic weapons are not yet approaching the unknown.

https://ria.ru/20210215/httpswwwtmzcom-1597470733.html

new york city

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Police outside UN headquarters in New York The area near the UN headquarters in New York was cordoned off due to an unknown person, police arrived at the building, RIA Novosti correspondent reports 2021-12-02T19: 19 true PT0M17S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761915835_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0a0261bcf23b855e308a7c1dab7bd6b1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, un, new york (city)