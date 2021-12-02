https://ria.ru/20211202/oon-1761910551.html
New York police report armed man outside UN headquarters
New York police reported an armed man at the UN headquarters – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
New York police report armed man outside UN headquarters
At the UN headquarters in New York, a man was found who was allegedly armed, police department told RIA Novosti.
2021-12-02T19: 19
2021-12-02T19: 19
2021-12-02T20: 26
UN
new york city
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761915835_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bef314ffdab7587ae5828624579e2235.jpg
NEW YORK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. At the UN headquarters in New York, a man was found who was allegedly armed, police department told RIA Novosti. “We received a call about a man armed with a firearm in the area of 42nd Street and First Avenue,” the source said. Later, the department suggested that he was carrying a shotgun. It is not yet clear whether he is going to put forward any demands; the security forces are trying to enter into a dialogue with him. The police pushed the press back one block, and sappers with dogs appeared on the spot. UN officials have been asked to take cover, the organization’s press service said. As the agency’s correspondent reported, a suspicious person was walking back and forth next to the fence. From the loudspeakers of the law enforcement officers, calls were made: “Put it down on the ground.” A helicopter is hovering over the cordon area. Police with automatic weapons are not yet approaching the unknown.
new york city
in the world, un, new york (city)
New York police report armed man outside UN headquarters
“We received a call about a man armed with a firearm in the area of 42nd Street and First Avenue,” the source said.
Later, the department suggested that he was carrying a shotgun. It is not yet clear whether he is going to put forward any demands; the security forces are trying to enter into a dialogue with him.
The police pushed the press back one block, and sappers with dogs appeared on the spot.
As the agency’s correspondent reported, a suspicious person walks back and forth next to the fence. From the loudspeakers of the law enforcement officers, calls were made: “Put this on the ground.”
The street opposite the building of the office of the world organization was blocked, security forces in assault equipment arrived at the place. A helicopter is hovering over the cordon area. Police with automatic weapons are not yet approaching the unknown.
