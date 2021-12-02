NFT crash causes The Matrix, FTX to crash. US adds NFT Ethereum, Baby Sharks token …

Revelations Matrix NFT

Growing demand for Warner Bros. The crash of the Matrix NFT avatar on Nifty’s this week caused the site’s shopping page to crash.

Earlier this month, the studio announced that it will sell 100,000 unique Matrix-inspired avatar NFTs for $ 50 each as part of its new Matrix Resurrections movie, which will hit US theaters on December 22nd.

After more than 300,000 Matrix fans lined up for an outage on November 30, Nifty’s was forced to start and stop the queue multiple times due to “infrastructure issues” caused by maximum bandwidth.

Hello everyone again. While we are obviously still working on the launch and not in the way we hoped, we appreciate each of you who stayed with us and would like to send a very sincere “thank you” from our team. Nifty’s (@Niftys) December 1, 2021

After the queue was paused several times, other issues began to arise, such as users going up or down in the queue, the buy button not working and failed transactions at checkout.

At the time of writing, there are still 347,133 people in the queue and issues have yet to be resolved. Nifty’s said it was still actively working to resolve the issues and offered every Nifty user who queued on November 30 a free “glitch in the NFT matrix” for the inconvenience.

Warner Bros. ‘ The Matrix Avatar queue: Nifty’s

Tokenized baby sharks

Pinkfong, creator of the widely popular and disturbingly hypnotic children’s song Baby Shark, is releasing a collection of NFTs depicting content from a music video.

The collection consists of 1/1 and five limited editions, and the NFT depicts the character Baby Shark along with five members of his family in a series of animated and holographic GIFs supported by new original music.

The auction and sales will take place at the Makersplace on December 3, and the carbon emissions from the sale will be calculated and offset by the Aerial sustainability platform. The starting price of the 1/1 NFT auction is not listed, but the highest bidder will also receive a custom vinyl record featuring the music featured in the NFT.

Pinkfong’s Baby Shark NFT: Makersplace

Baby Shark’s music video has been viewed over 9.7 billion times on YouTube, making it the most watched video on the platform.

MBA Students Raise $ 3,000 for Scholarship Fund

A group of MBA students from INSEAD’s Paris office raised $ 3,000 for the Robin Hood School Scholarship Fund through the sale of NFT.

Ferdinand Issels, Michelle Yu and two other students created a Nyan Cat-inspired NFT called “RobinGood # 1” featuring Robin Hood riding a school’s salamander. The project was part of a weeklong fundraising campaign for a student-led school fund that supports needs-based scholarships.

INSEAD’s Robin Good NFT: OpenSea

The NFT was auctioned for fiat currency to allow any student to participate, and was bought by Goldman Sachs alumnus and banker Alberto Marega for € 2,600, or roughly $ 3,000, and has since been minted on OpenSea.

“It’s an amazing feeling that we were able to use this technology to contribute to a good cause,” Issels said, adding that “I hope this will encourage other people to continue exploring the positive impact that blockchain technology can bring.” …

On the subject: “Cryptocurrency Critic” – Hollywood Insider Has a Message for Celebrities Who Support Token Projects

FTX Expands Ethereum NFT Support

FTX. The US announced today that its NFT marketplace has expanded support for Ethereum-based NFTs.

um! Ethereum NFTs are available at https://t.co/IER7ate2sU! We are excited to expand our NFT trading platform so that users can buy, sell and display their Ethereum NFTs alongside their Solana NFTs for the first time! Probably nothing.pic.twitter. com / DREqxvNDVc— FTX – created by traders, for traders (@FTX_Official) December 1, 2021

Both FTX and its US subsidiary first entered the sector in September, deploying limited-functionality NFT marketplaces. FTX next month. The US has expanded its platform to offer Solana-based NFT support.

On the FTX website. US now hosts a list of collectibles from popular Ethereum-based projects such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, Meebits, and Pudgy Penguins.

Ethereum NFT collections: FTX.US

Other great news

NFT’s upcoming mobile game Guild of Guardians raised $ 5.3 million from the sale of two tranches of its own GEMS token on Tuesday. The token sale was 82 times exceeded, with about 808,000 registered users and over 10,700 new GEMS custodians purchased tokens worth no more than $ 500.

Ross Ulbricht, founder of the now defunct dark web marketplace Silk Road, caused a stir on Wednesday by announcing his own edition of NFT featuring hand-drawn art that will be auctioned off at Superare this month. The proceeds from the auction will help fund a trust in support of Ulbricht’s efforts to free him from prison.