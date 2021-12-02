Nicolas Cage will play Dracula – oKino.ua

Anastasia Lyakh. December 1, 2021

eleven

Fans of the actor have certainly been waiting for this since the release of the comedy horror film “Kiss of the Vampire”. Nicolas Cage got a key role in the comedy project about Dracula, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy Renfield is being developed by Universal. It is based on the same cult novel by Bram Stoker, but the action has been transferred to our days, reworked in a comedic tone, and at the center of the narrative is a secondary character named Renfield, a mental hospital patient who became obsessed with Count Dracula and dreamed of being turned over and bestowed eternal life, and the count, in turn, made fun of the poor fellow and fed him rats and cockroaches.

Renfield will be played by Nicholas Hoult, and Cage will appear as the legendary ghoul. In the director’s chair is Chris McKay, who directed the animation “The Lego Movie: Batman” and the fantasy “Future War”. The production time has not been specified.