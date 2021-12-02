“Nightmare scenario of military confrontation”. Lavrov and Blinken exchanged threats over Ukraine at talks in Stockholm

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Photo author, TASS

Photo caption,

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (left) promised to speak directly and frankly with Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held their first face-to-face talks since May this year. At the meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers in Stockholm, they exchanged tough statements regarding the situation around Ukraine. Western countries believe that Moscow is gathering troops near the Ukrainian borders and may prepare an invasion, the Russian authorities say that they will not allow NATO to expand further eastward, and accuse Kiev of intending to resolve the conflict in Donbass by force.

At a meeting with Lavrov, Blinken said that Russia would face serious sanctions if the conflict with Ukraine escalated.

“The best way to avoid a crisis is diplomacy […]including the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the withdrawal of Russian forces [от украинской границы]- said the head of the State Department. “The United States wants to contribute to this, but, again, in a spirit of frankness and frankness, and this is how it should be said, I will say: if Russia goes to confrontation, it will face serious consequences.”

After the meeting, a member of the US delegation, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters that the meeting was held in a “serious, sober and businesslike” atmosphere, and that no breakthroughs happened. As the source noted, Blinken told Lavrov that Washington wants to prevent an escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and if Moscow nevertheless goes to it, it will face sanctions.

