“Nightmare scenario of military confrontation”. Lavrov and Blinken exchanged threats over Ukraine at talks in Stockholm

3 hours ago

Photo author, TASS Photo caption, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (left) promised to speak directly and frankly with Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held their first face-to-face talks since May this year. At the meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers in Stockholm, they exchanged tough statements regarding the situation around Ukraine. Western countries believe that Moscow is gathering troops near the Ukrainian borders and may prepare an invasion, the Russian authorities say that they will not allow NATO to expand further eastward, and accuse Kiev of intending to resolve the conflict in Donbass by force.

At a meeting with Lavrov, Blinken said that Russia would face serious sanctions if the conflict with Ukraine escalated.

“The best way to avoid a crisis is diplomacy […]including the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the withdrawal of Russian forces [от украинской границы]- said the head of the State Department. “The United States wants to contribute to this, but, again, in a spirit of frankness and frankness, and this is how it should be said, I will say: if Russia goes to confrontation, it will face serious consequences.”

After the meeting, a member of the US delegation, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters that the meeting was held in a “serious, sober and businesslike” atmosphere, and that no breakthroughs happened. As the source noted, Blinken told Lavrov that Washington wants to prevent an escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and if Moscow nevertheless goes to it, it will face sanctions.

Ukraine, Europe and the United States have said in recent weeks that Russia is again concentrating troops near the Ukrainian borders, which could be a sign of preparations for an escalation of conflict in eastern Ukraine or even an invasion of other Ukrainian regions.

Sergei Lavrov, in his speeches in Stockholm, again accused NATO of ignoring Russian interests, as well as providing military support to Ukraine.

“Nightmare scenario of military confrontation returns […] There is a military pumping of Ukraine […] The military infrastructure of the alliance is being irresponsibly brought closer to the Russian borders, and anti-missile defense systems have been deployed in Romania and Poland, which can be used as strike systems. American medium-range missiles are about to appear in Europe, “TASS quotes Lavrov.

Referring to the words of Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia “does not want any conflicts.” “But if our NATO partners declare that no one has the right to dictate to any country wishing to join NATO whether it can do it or not, we cite the provisions of international law that state that each state has the right to choose how to ensure its legal interests in the field of security, “- Interfax reports the words of Lavrov at the beginning of negotiations with Blinken.

Dinner conversation

Ukrainian media, citing their source in the Ukrainian delegation, reported that on Wednesday evening, at an informal dinner before the meeting of the OSCE Foreign Ministers, Lavrov, on the one hand, and Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on the other, had something like a skirmish.

The information about the conversation is reported by the Ukrainian Pravda publication and confirmed by the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform.

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Before meeting with Lavrov, Anthony Blinken spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba (left)

“He [Лавров] accompanied by theses of propaganda about the coup and the Nazis in Ukraine, “- said the source of” Ukrainian Truth. “” This provoked a diplomatic battle. In the presence of all the other ministers, Kuleba took the floor and put Lavrov in his place, “Ukrinform writes.

Kuleba, according to the source, said that Russia is shelling Ukrainian territory and killing the Ukrainian military, as well as systematically blocking the work of the OSCE observation mission. Anthony Blinken, according to this source, supported his Ukrainian counterpart. Then Lavrov took the floor again, again made accusations – and again received an answer from Kuleba and Blinken.

On Thursday, Blinken met with Kuleba before speaking with Lavrov.

Russian representatives did not comment on the data on the skirmish between Lavrov, Blinken and the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.