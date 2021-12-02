Nissan has developed a lunar rover. Photo: Autonews

Nissan has unveiled a prototype of a lunar rover. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) took part in its development. According to the press service of Nissan, the Lunokhod used engine control technology that is used on production electric vehicles such as the Leaf.
In addition, the car borrowed the e-4ORCE all-wheel drive control technology from the “green” crossover Ariya. In particular, this system improves the performance of the lunar rover on difficult terrain.
“The lunar rover should be able to navigate the powdery, rocky and uneven surface of the moon, and also be energy efficient. In addition, the energy reserves for the operation of vehicles in space are limited, ”Nissan said.
Especially for the lunar rover, the Japanese have prepared a traction control system while driving, which minimizes wheel slip, depending on the state of the surface. This prevents the machine from getting stuck on loose surfaces.
Next year Nissan will begin worldwide sales of the Ariya crossover, built on a new electric platform with independent rear suspension and the ability to install electric motors on the front and rear axles. Depending on the modification, the novelty will be equipped with a 63 or 87 kWh battery pack, as well as one or two electric motors. The output of the installation will be from 218 to 305 horsepower. The power reserve of the crossover, depending on the version, varies from 360 to 500 kilometers.
Nissan isn’t the only company developing a lunar rover. Toyota and Audi are also working on similar devices. Back in 2017, a German lunar rover called Lunar Quattro took part in the filming of the film Alien: Covenant.
Earlier, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) asked car companies to join the development of a new lunar rover. According to the department’s concept, the new lunar rover should have a leaky open cockpit, advanced equipment, and external controls so that a person can fully operate the device.