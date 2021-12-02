Nissan has developed a lunar rover. Photo: Autonews

Nissan has unveiled a prototype of a lunar rover. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) took part in its development. According to the press service of Nissan, the Lunokhod used engine control technology that is used on production electric vehicles such as the Leaf.

In addition, the car borrowed the e-4ORCE all-wheel drive control technology from the “green” crossover Ariya. In particular, this system improves the performance of the lunar rover on difficult terrain.

“The lunar rover should be able to navigate the powdery, rocky and uneven surface of the moon, and also be energy efficient. In addition, the energy reserves for the operation of vehicles in space are limited, ”Nissan said.

Especially for the lunar rover, the Japanese have prepared a traction control system while driving, which minimizes wheel slip, depending on the state of the surface. This prevents the machine from getting stuck on loose surfaces.