“No limits”: Lukashenko assessed the possibilities of integration with Russia

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
42

https://ria.ru/20211202/integratsiya-1761742404.html

“No limits”: Lukashenko assessed the possibilities of integration with Russia

“No limits”: Lukashenko assessed the possibilities of integration with Russia – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

“No limits”: Lukashenko assessed the possibilities of integration with Russia

The integration of Russia and Belarus has no limits, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T03: 23

2021-12-02T03: 23

2021-12-02T03: 28

union state

in the world

Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/09/1745032807_0-0:2930:1649_1920x0_80_0_0_87e7bb38f254a916355ec2b18271445a.jpg

MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The integration of Russia and Belarus has no limits, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. The President also spoke about the possibility of creating a single currency. In his opinion, Russia and Belarus have not yet approached this. “This is a higher level of integration, to which we have not approached. If we do, we will decide,” Lukashenko noted. In addition, in his opinion, the issue of a single currency should not be raise, but you need to come to it gradually. Earlier, Russia and Belarus signed 28 integration programs for economic cooperation.

https://ria.ru/20211201/krym-1761691469.html

Belarus

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/09/1745032807_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_631016fd464599c4268b0deb5acd6d2b.jpg

in the world, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Russia

03:23 02.12.2021 (updated: 03:28 02.12.2021)

“No limits”: Lukashenko assessed the possibilities of integration with Russia

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here