“No limits”: Lukashenko assessed the possibilities of integration with Russia
“No limits”: Lukashenko assessed the possibilities of integration with Russia
The integration of Russia and Belarus has no limits, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T03: 23
2021-12-02T03: 23
2021-12-02T03: 28
union state
in the world
Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko
Russia
MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The integration of Russia and Belarus has no limits, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. The President also spoke about the possibility of creating a single currency. In his opinion, Russia and Belarus have not yet approached this. “This is a higher level of integration, to which we have not approached. If we do, we will decide,” Lukashenko noted. In addition, in his opinion, the issue of a single currency should not be raise, but you need to come to it gradually. Earlier, Russia and Belarus signed 28 integration programs for economic cooperation.
