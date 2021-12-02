No Reason To Crash podcast. What events will affect Bitcoin :: RBC.Crypto

Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com cryptoexchange, on what caused the recent fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market and why bitcoin retains a chance for continued growth

On the evening of November 29, the bitcoin rate on the Currency.com crypto exchange approached $ 59 thousand, after which it fell again. As of December 1, the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 57.1 thousand, the market situation remains uncertain.

In the RBC-Crypto podcast, Mikhail Karkhalev, a financial analyst at the Currency.com crypto exchange, spoke about what is happening on the market. The expert explained why cryptocurrencies can continue to rise in value and how the policy of the US Federal Reserve will affect this.

00:59 “On Friday, there were no panic sales or something grandiose on the market.”

07:50 “If inflation starts to grow even stronger, the Fed may postpone the rate hike to an earlier date”

09:27 “The Fed is on the brink, you need to keep a balance”

12:05 “While inflation supports cryptocurrencies and other risky assets”

The message contains information about the movement of the market, is not an investment research, should not be considered as investment advice and is a subjective point of view on the subject of the message of the author of the material. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future price movements.

– Tokenization: what areas are leading in the application of new technology?

– Interview: Bitcoin has fallen in price, what will happen after DeFi, market prospects

– Who Needs Bubble Coins or How Currency.com Launched

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.