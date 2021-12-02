Non-grocery stores outside shopping centers have not yet started checking QR codes with customers (PHOTOS)

According to the change in the decree of the Government of the Primorsky Territory of November 30, non-food stores outside shopping centers are now required to check QR codes from visitors. But so far, small shops are in no hurry to comply with the new rules. VL.ru correspondents looked at six outlets, and asked for a QR code in only one of them. The rest are still thinking what to do with the innovations, or even for the first time they hear about the new rules. However, everyone, without exception, says that it will become more difficult to survive now, because there are not very many buyers, but there will be even fewer.

In the new version of the document, which Vera Shcherbina signed at the beginning of the week, the phrase about shopping centers was removed. Now the requirements apply to all organizations involved in the trade of non-food products. So people who have not completed the full course of vaccination against coronavirus can only freely visit pharmacies and stores with groceries and essential goods.

VL.ru correspondents walked through the small shops in the city center.

So, sellers in a Japanese goods store Miniso They say that the information that customers need to check the codes has not yet been received by them.

At the gift shop on the Arbat they said that they had read about the innovations in the news, but they have not asked for codes yet.

“We learned about the new rules when we read the news. And so no one came and spoke. In general, we are in shock and do not know how we will cope. At first it was about shopping centers where there are a lot of people, but we don’t have many. We have all antiseptics, masks. Previously, foreigners came to us, but now we have forgotten about this category of buyers. There are much fewer buyers, and the revenue is small. There are only business travelers who drop by for a magnet and a postcard. Who will check the codes? I’m the only seller here. The deputy director will come later, and we will think about what to do now, “- said the seller Evgenia.

In the comic store Vault 14 they say that they do not know anything about the new decree, while the only thing they check here is whether buyers have masks.

In the shop “Stationery Rat” told that the new rules do not apply to them. “We have essential goods. We sell toilet paper, napkins, ”says salesman Artyom. He noted that they have no problems with the number of visitors.

In a jewelry store Swarovski they haven’t started checking the codes yet.

“We know about the new decree. All our employees are vaccinated, we have all the papers, but we are not yet checking the codes, the authorities have not yet ordered this. So far we have few visitors, but closer to the New Year there are usually more of them. But after the introduction of the new rule, most likely there will be fewer people, ”said salesman Yana.

The only store where the new rule has already begun to be implemented is “Sota Market”… No sooner had the correspondent crossed the threshold of the store, when the sellers uttered the coveted phrase: “Your QR code, please?”.

“We have been asking for the codes from today, we have received a resolution. In principle, we have enough buyers, people often come. But how everything will be now is unknown. Surely there will be fewer buyers, ”one of the sellers said.