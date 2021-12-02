https://ria.ru/20211202/energosistema-1761886573.html

Novak urged Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to return to the unified energy system

Novak urged Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to return to the unified energy system – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

Novak urged Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to return to the unified energy system

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak called on Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to return to the unified energy system. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T17: 41

2021-12-02T17: 41

2021-12-02T17: 41

economy

Kazakhstan

Tajikistan

uzbekistan

turkmenia

Alexander Novak

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759527536_0:165:3212:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_3f65e2b94e941f7087dd0d6e9cdd1cd6.jpg

MOSCOW, Dec 1 – RIA Novosti, Lydia Isamova. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak called on Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to return to a single energy system. According to him, the most effective way of developing energy systems is their joint work. Novak noted that the Russian government has instructed the Eurasian Development Bank to participate in water and energy projects in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan

Tajikistan

uzbekistan

turkmenia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759527536_187 0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd3c49254c9cfacf9c9e4ecd8c8b1aea.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, kazakhstan, tajikistan, uzbekistan, turkmenia, alexander novak, russia