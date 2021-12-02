https://ria.ru/20211202/energosistema-1761886573.html
Novak urged Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to return to the unified energy system
Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak called on Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to return to the unified energy system. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T17: 41
2021-12-02T17: 41
2021-12-02T17: 41
economy
Kazakhstan
Tajikistan
uzbekistan
turkmenia
Alexander Novak
Russia
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759527536_0:165:3212:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_3f65e2b94e941f7087dd0d6e9cdd1cd6.jpg
MOSCOW, Dec 1 – RIA Novosti, Lydia Isamova. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak called on Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to return to a single energy system. According to him, the most effective way of developing energy systems is their joint work. Novak noted that the Russian government has instructed the Eurasian Development Bank to participate in water and energy projects in Central Asia.
Kazakhstan
Tajikistan
uzbekistan
turkmenia
Russia
economy, kazakhstan, tajikistan, uzbekistan, turkmenia, alexander novak, russia
