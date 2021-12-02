NOVATEK allowed slowdown in energy transition due to ban on French banks – RBK

The company assured that the lack of funding from French banks will not affect the Arctic LNG-2 project in any way.

Yamal LNG Liquefied Natural Gas Plant

(Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti)



Banning French banks from investing in the Russian mega-project Arctic LNG 2 in Yamal will not affect the project, but will slow down the pace of the global transition to zero carbon. This was reported to RBC in the press service of NOVATEK after the decision of the French authorities to prohibit their banks from participating in this project.

NOVATEK referred to the opinion of experts who believe that gas will play the role of environmentally friendly fuel for a long time to come during the energy transition.

The company also noted that “French financial institutions were not considered as the main ones and were not included in the final group of creditors.”

“The signed loan agreements with a syndicate of international and Russian banks provide the required amount of external financing for Arctic LNG 2,” the statement says.

In addition, NOVATEK noted that after two years of work with international consultants, all the necessary positive conclusions on the project were submitted, including the environmental team of Bpifrance.