https://ria.ru/20211202/nuland-1761835864.html

Do Russians dream of becoming Ukrainians?

Nuland announced the desire of Russians to become Ukrainians – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

Do Russians dream of becoming Ukrainians?

US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland believes that many Russians allegedly want to be in the place of the Ukrainians. Such a statement is she RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T15: 13

2021-12-02T15: 13

2021-12-02T15: 25

in the world

Ukraine

USA

NATO

Victoria Nuland

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/106508/12/1065081273_0-0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_a15c2f72035bbab2be87b918f3b64d8c.jpg

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland believes that many Russians allegedly want to be in the place of the Ukrainians. She made such a statement, speaking at the Kiev Security Forum. “Many of the Russians would like to live in a country like yours,” Nuland said. In addition, in her opinion, the residents of Russia would like to see the events taking place in their country Ukraine. Nuland took part in the forum the day before, her speech was broadcast via video link. The politician managed to threaten Russia with “unprecedented sanctions”, and also said that America and other NATO members support Ukraine.

https://ria.ru/20211202/nato-1761758576.html

https://ria.ru/20211202/lavrov-1761817896.html

Ukraine

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/106508/12/1065081273_343-0:3000:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_0e81e521ad9cb3c406521ffa663695b6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, usa, nato, victoria nuland, russia