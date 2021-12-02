https://ria.ru/20211202/nuland-1761835864.html
Do Russians dream of becoming Ukrainians?
Nuland announced the desire of Russians to become Ukrainians – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
Do Russians dream of becoming Ukrainians?
US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland believes that many Russians allegedly want to be in the place of the Ukrainians. Such a statement is she RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T15: 13
2021-12-02T15: 13
2021-12-02T15: 25
in the world
Ukraine
USA
NATO
Victoria Nuland
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/106508/12/1065081273_0-0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_a15c2f72035bbab2be87b918f3b64d8c.jpg
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland believes that many Russians allegedly want to be in the place of the Ukrainians. She made such a statement, speaking at the Kiev Security Forum. “Many of the Russians would like to live in a country like yours,” Nuland said. In addition, in her opinion, the residents of Russia would like to see the events taking place in their country Ukraine. Nuland took part in the forum the day before, her speech was broadcast via video link. The politician managed to threaten Russia with “unprecedented sanctions”, and also said that America and other NATO members support Ukraine.
https://ria.ru/20211202/nato-1761758576.html
https://ria.ru/20211202/lavrov-1761817896.html
Ukraine
USA
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/106508/12/1065081273_343-0:3000:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_0e81e521ad9cb3c406521ffa663695b6.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, usa, nato, victoria nuland, russia
Nuland announced the desire of Russians to become Ukrainians