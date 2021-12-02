Numerologist talks about the future of Selena Gomez and Melania Trump

Olga Pertseva is a psychologist, coach and mind trainer, the author of the method of statistical psychoanalysis and the direction of non-numerology, the author of the book “AlphaBeta. How to stop saving the world and save yourself ”(AST publishing house).

Using the method of statistical analysis, Olga Pertseva calculated the psychomatrix of two famous women – American singer Selena Gomez and Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump.

The psychomatrix consists of 16 cells: character, health, luck, purpose, energy, logic, duty, family, interest, work, memory, habits, self-esteem, work, talent, spirit / body. The number of digits in each cell indicates the severity of this quality in the nature of a person.

To determine the indicators in each cell, it is enough to know the person’s date of birth and do certain mathematical calculations with it.

Selena Gomez (when will she start a new relationship? Why still can’t forget Justin Bieber?)

Selena belongs to the so-called people of late mental development, and until the age of 30-35 she will definitely still delight the press with her antics. The same goes for her jumps in weight, complicated relationships. And after 35 years, everything will be removed as if by hand, and the appearance will also change for the better, unless, of course, the craving for impressions will bring her to death.

As for Bieber’s relationship with Selena, they can be very close friends, many points of contact, similar experiences, problems, shared perceptions and, of course, they are united by the energy of Selena. I have talked more than once about the importance of such a resource as energy, today I will note another one. For Selena and Justin, the logic sector is full, the coefficient of 5 is a small coefficient, but sufficient for periodic creative crises, when a person needs a push, when fantasy meets boundaries, a dead end.

Both Selena and Justin are prone to melancholy and depression. This suggests that they are very fond of complaining, giving their experiences to someone. Often such experiences unite people very much, moreover, with such a common perception as theirs, they always found sympathy in each other.

Pairing with Justin is very difficult, as is Selena. In other words, at the first difficulties, Justin runs away from the relationship, breaks it off, and Selena has so many demands that her ideal man is most likely not in reality, maybe only in a fairy tale – she is looking for a prince.

It is typical for Selena to choose the most difficult, naughty partners, a kind of children whom she will save, take care of, become their mother and be sure to experience dramatic feelings. Justin was a naughty child for Selena, and therefore the most beloved.

Marriage is impossible for Selena until she starts working on herself. Until she is aware of herself and what she is looking for, she will not have a harmonious relationship. In addition, she will be happy just in disharmony when the earth burns under her feet. People like her experience happiness as a result of tension or as a result of liberation, in suffering through which they become wise and understand simple truths. Therefore, Selena still has a lot of dramas and passions in the relationship ahead.

If she realizes that this is the basis of her happiness, she will be happy! You cannot go into a relationship with the requirement to make you happy, go into a relationship with the already acquired skill of making yourself happy, and you will be happy with any partner!

Melania Trump (or not to divorce Donald? How happy is she in marriage?)

Melania is a smart, calculating, cheerful woman, but not cheerful. In other words, her sense of humor is very good, but depression is quite frequent and severe.

She always wanted “everything at once”: goal 6+ life 3. In general, she wanted it and got it! For this, thanks to the strong energy sector! Note to you: the one who spends his time right always succeeds!

Donald Trump is not only a difficult politician, but also a complex personality. Getting along with such a man is not just difficult, maybe even dangerous. In such a relationship, a compensator must be present, and for Melania it is money, status, stability.

Alpha women are one of the few who have special flexibility that can give them the superpower – to see what is useful in any situation. She repeatedly endured humiliation from her husband, she was repeatedly ashamed of him.

Moreover, Donald cannot boast of the status of a skillful lover; his greatest passion in life is victory, money and competition. Sex has never been in the first place, and besides, such people are often polygamous. No other woman could have stood it. For this reason, we clearly define which matrix a woman is capable of withstanding the pressure among billionaires. This is both a certain optimism, and an understanding of the meaning in such a relationship, and the ability of memory to erase stress and negativity, learning to compensate for this.

Melania’s life in ordinary life, as well as the lives of other wives of billionaires, is a special algorithm that you need to know and adhere to as strictly as taking medications from a doctor. You should know that yachts and diamonds are compensation for a titanic moral work. And Melania is clearly aware of this.