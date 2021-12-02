Oil rises in price on news of maintaining OPEC + agreements

Oil prices are rising after the meeting of the ministers of the OPEC + countries on December 2, at which it was decided not to change the rate of increase in oil production in January 2022. According to the ICE exchange, since Thursday morning the Brent benchmark brand has become cheaper and by 17:00 Moscow time quotes dropped to $ 66 per barrel against $ 68.9 per barrel at the end of the previous day’s trading session. After 17:00, when the OPEC + decision was announced, oil began to grow and by 21:00 rose in price to $ 69.41 per barrel.
OPEC + has maintained its current plan for the rate of increase in oil production by 400,000 barrels per day. “Reaffirm the plan to change production and the mechanism for monthly production increases, approved at the 19th meeting of the ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, as well as the decision to increase the total production by 0.4 million barrels per day in January 2022. “, – indicated in the final communiqué on the cartel’s website.
Analysts polled by Vedomosti on December 1 expected such a decision. In particular, Vasily Tanurkov, director of the ACRA corporate ratings group, noted that the majority of market participants are satisfied with the current level of oil prices.
On Wednesday afternoon, a conference of the OPEC countries was held, at which they considered the updated long-term strategy of the cartel, as well as the risks associated with the listing of the strategic oil reserves (SPR) of the United States and its partners. Earlier, the United States, Great Britain, Japan, China, India and South Korea announced the sale of oil from reserves to reduce prices for oil products, in particular, gasoline. US President Joe Biden promised that the country will supply about 50 million tons of oil to the market within a few months. But OPEC experts came to the conclusion that the SPR will not have a significant impact on the earlier estimates of the global oil market, Interfax reported earlier with reference to the OPEC report.
At the same time, US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said on December 2 that Washington may adjust the timing of the start of the extraction of oil reserves if world energy prices fall, Reuters reported. Turk clarified that Biden gave the department “a certain leeway” in this matter.
Uncertainty ahead of the OPEC + meeting was also created by the situation with the emergence of a new omicron strain of the coronavirus. It was discovered at the end of November in southern Africa. Omicron has a higher spread rate and infects even the vaccinated population. Against the background of reports of the possibility of introducing new lockdowns in Europe, the meeting of the OPEC + monitoring committee, preceding the main meeting of ministers, was postponed from November 30 to December 2 for a more detailed analysis of the situation. On the news of the emergence of a new strain, oil prices fell from $ 82 to $ 72 per barrel on November 25-26.
OPEC + made a risky decision, especially given the coronavirus factor and the possible arrival of additional volumes of oil from the United States to the market, said Andrei Polishchuk, an analyst at Raiffeisenbank. “The participants in the OPEC + deal believe that the new strain is not as dangerous as initially thought. If no new restrictions are introduced because of it and the United States does not start pumping oil out of reserves, then oil prices will continue to rise, especially in winter, ”he concluded.
Dmitry Marinchenko, senior director of the natural resources group at Fitch Ratings, believes that in January 2022, the market may experience a surplus of supply. “Oil is unlikely to drop below $ 60, unless the new strain leads to massive and long-term lockdowns and a new collapse in demand. The level of $ 60-70 is generally comfortable not only for Russia, but also for most OPEC + members, as well as oil and gas companies, ”the analyst added.
Despite the easing of tensions caused by the OPEC + decision and statements from the White House, oil remains undervalued, said Nikita Blokhin, a senior analyst at Alfa Bank. If the situation on the market normalizes, oil quotations in the short term may return to levels exceeding $ 75 per barrel, the expert notes. Blokhin emphasized that the decision in favor of a further increase in production was laid down by the market in prices even on the eve of the meeting. “In the next two weeks, we can expect that oil prices will continue to show high volatility, remaining under pressure until the uncertainty regarding the new strain of coronavirus infection is resolved,” the expert concludes.
For the Russian industry, the OPEC + restriction in 2020 was a painful blow from both financial and technological points of view, said Marina Mosoyan, senior consultant at Vygon Consulting. In 2021, the increase in production in Russia was provided mainly due to the existing capacities; the total increase by the end of the year may amount to 18 million tons of oil, or only 4% compared to 2020. “At the same time, the potential for production growth at the expense of the existing fund is practically exhausted, therefore there is a risk of failure to meet the set growth levels, if active drilling of the new fund is not ensured,” she concluded.
The OPEC + agreement started working in 2017. In March 2020, due to the contradictions between Saudi Arabia and Russia, it actually collapsed, which led to a record collapse in oil prices (Brent then fell from $ 50 to $ 25 per barrel). As a result, in April of the same year, the OPEC + countries revised the reduction in global production. It was decided to reduce oil production in total by 9.7 million barrels per day for two years – from May 1, 2020 to the end of April 2022. In July 2021, the agreement was extended until the end of 2022. In addition, from August, the parties to the transaction agreed to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis.
In July 2021, the OPEC + deal was again under threat: the UAE announced a possible withdrawal from the agreement. The UAE agreed to support the plan to extend the OPEC + deal after April 2022 only if it increases its base production quota from 3.168 to 3.8 million barrels per day. Thus, Abu Dhabi repeated the requirements set by the country back in 2020. The UAE Ministry of Energy emphasized that the Emirates Federation considers it necessary to increase production when the market is ready for such a decision. The UAE’s statements drew protests and criticism from Saudi Arabia. As a result, a compromise decision was made: the UAE’s quota was increased to 3.65 million barrels per day. The new conditions will be valid from May 2022.