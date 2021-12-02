Oil rises in price on news of maintaining OPEC + agreements

On Wednesday afternoon, a conference of the OPEC countries was held, at which they considered the updated long-term strategy of the cartel, as well as the risks associated with the listing of the strategic oil reserves (SPR) of the United States and its partners. Earlier, the United States, Great Britain, Japan, China, India and South Korea announced the sale of oil from reserves to reduce prices for oil products, in particular, gasoline. US President Joe Biden promised that the country will supply about 50 million tons of oil to the market within a few months. But OPEC experts came to the conclusion that the SPR will not have a significant impact on the earlier estimates of the global oil market, Interfax reported earlier with reference to the OPEC report.