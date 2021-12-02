Olga Sumskaya shook her buttocks in the image of J. Lo – video – Glamor – tsn.ua

The artist got the image of an American pop diva.

People’s Artist of Ukraine, actress Olga Sumskaya became a participant in the sixth episode of the show of stellar parodies “Lipsink Battle”.

The star got a spectacular image. Olga was supposed to parody the American pop diva Jennifer Lopez and “clip” her hit On The Floor. On the stage, Sumskaya appeared on a pylon. In front of the audience, the artist defiled in a bodysuit with rain. The actress also reproduced some of the seductive movements of a foreign celebrity. Of course, it was not without the signature dance with the buttocks.

During Sumskaya’s speech, she was supported by her husband, actor Vitaly Borisyuk and daughter Anna. Borisyuk described his wife’s number as follows: “It’s better than role-playing games.”

As the actress admitted, it was a heroic act for her to study this dance in a few days. Sumskaya also promised her husband that by the 25th anniversary of their marriage, which they will celebrate this year, she will learn another dance especially for her beloved.

